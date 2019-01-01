QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: IT Services
OneLink Corp is a provider of integrated global distribution and financial settlement services to the travel and tourism industry. It offers non-airline travel suppliers such as hotels, rental car operators and cruise lines the ability to distribute a pre-paid product through travel agents worldwide and to effect financial settlement through a single, online global distribution and financial settlement system.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OneLink Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneLink (OLNK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneLink (OTCEM: OLNK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneLink's (OLNK) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OneLink.

Q

What is the target price for OneLink (OLNK) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OneLink

Q

Current Stock Price for OneLink (OLNK)?

A

The stock price for OneLink (OTCEM: OLNK) is $0.001 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 20:07:35 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OneLink (OLNK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneLink.

Q

When is OneLink (OTCEM:OLNK) reporting earnings?

A

OneLink does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OneLink (OLNK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneLink.

Q

What sector and industry does OneLink (OLNK) operate in?

A

OneLink is in the Information Technology sector and IT Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.