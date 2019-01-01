QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Technology
OneLife Technologies Corp is a mobile medical hardware, software, and data collection company. It is a mobile medical software/data collection company with a suite of proprietary, patented, medical-grade tracking technologies designed to provide patients, physicians, nursing homes, and hospitals with real-time centralized, personal, comprehensive health data and monitoring. OneLife Technologies delivers a healthcare ecosystem that is optimized to capture data, store or transport it, and assist in the analyzation so that actionable feedback can be provided.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OneLife Technologies Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneLife Technologies (OLMM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneLife Technologies (OTCEM: OLMM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneLife Technologies's (OLMM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OneLife Technologies.

Q

What is the target price for OneLife Technologies (OLMM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OneLife Technologies

Q

Current Stock Price for OneLife Technologies (OLMM)?

A

The stock price for OneLife Technologies (OTCEM: OLMM) is $0.000001 last updated Today at 4:38:19 PM.

Q

Does OneLife Technologies (OLMM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OneLife Technologies.

Q

When is OneLife Technologies (OTCEM:OLMM) reporting earnings?

A

OneLife Technologies does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OneLife Technologies (OLMM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneLife Technologies.

Q

What sector and industry does OneLife Technologies (OLMM) operate in?

A

OneLife Technologies is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Technology industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.