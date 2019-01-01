OneLife Technologies Corp is a mobile medical hardware, software, and data collection company. It is a mobile medical software/data collection company with a suite of proprietary, patented, medical-grade tracking technologies designed to provide patients, physicians, nursing homes, and hospitals with real-time centralized, personal, comprehensive health data and monitoring. OneLife Technologies delivers a healthcare ecosystem that is optimized to capture data, store or transport it, and assist in the analyzation so that actionable feedback can be provided.