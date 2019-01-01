Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of mobile, voice, and Internet services, as well as mobile hand, set sales. The company has two brands, "au" and "au HIKARI Chura." The majority of subscribers are within the "au" brand. Additionally, the company operates through two segments: Telecommunications business and Associated businesses. From this perspective, the majority of revenue is derived from the Telecommunications business. The company is an owner of a telecommunications infrastructure, and it generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.