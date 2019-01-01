QQQ
Okinawa Cellular Telephone Co is a telecommunications company. It derives revenue from the provision of mobile, voice, and Internet services, as well as mobile hand, set sales. The company has two brands, "au" and "au HIKARI Chura." The majority of subscribers are within the "au" brand. Additionally, the company operates through two segments: Telecommunications business and Associated businesses. From this perspective, the majority of revenue is derived from the Telecommunications business. The company is an owner of a telecommunications infrastructure, and it generates the vast majority of its revenue in Japan.

Okinawa Cellular Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Okinawa Cellular (OKCTF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Okinawa Cellular (OTCPK: OKCTF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Okinawa Cellular's (OKCTF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Okinawa Cellular.

Q

What is the target price for Okinawa Cellular (OKCTF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Okinawa Cellular

Q

Current Stock Price for Okinawa Cellular (OKCTF)?

A

The stock price for Okinawa Cellular (OTCPK: OKCTF) is $43.9 last updated Thu Jan 20 2022 20:15:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Okinawa Cellular (OKCTF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Okinawa Cellular.

Q

When is Okinawa Cellular (OTCPK:OKCTF) reporting earnings?

A

Okinawa Cellular does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Okinawa Cellular (OKCTF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Okinawa Cellular.

Q

What sector and industry does Okinawa Cellular (OKCTF) operate in?

A

Okinawa Cellular is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.