O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for O2Micro Intl
O2Micro Intl Questions & Answers
The latest price target for O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) was reported by Stifel on November 2, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $8.00 expecting OIIM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.39% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ: OIIM) was provided by Stifel, and O2Micro Intl maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of O2Micro Intl, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for O2Micro Intl was filed on November 2, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around November 2, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest O2Micro Intl (OIIM) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.00 to $8.00. The current price O2Micro Intl (OIIM) is trading at is $4.18, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
