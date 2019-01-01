ñol

Oragin Foods
(OTCQX:OGGFF)
0.1527
0.0027[1.80%]
At close: Jun 3
0.4944
0.3417[223.77%]
After Hours: 4:06PM EDT
Day High/Low0.14 - 0.15
52 Week High/Low0.14 - 0.6
Open / Close0.15 / 0.15
Float / Outstanding- / 60M
Vol / Avg.26.4K / 75.8K
Mkt Cap9.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.2
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Oragin Foods (OTC:OGGFF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Oragin Foods reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

$5.9M

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Oragin Foods using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Oragin Foods Questions & Answers

Q
When is Oragin Foods (OTCQX:OGGFF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Oragin Foods

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Oragin Foods (OTCQX:OGGFF)?
A

There are no earnings for Oragin Foods

Q
What were Oragin Foods’s (OTCQX:OGGFF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Oragin Foods

