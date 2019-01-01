QQQ
Range
0.22 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
39.5K/101.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.72
Mkt Cap
14.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.25
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
60M
Outstanding
Organic Garage Ltd is an independent, Canada-based natural and organic grocery chain. Its main business activities are selling natural and organic products to consumers through its retail network of store locations. The company offers products of Groceries, Meat, Bakery, Fruits, Vegetables, Vitamins and Supplements, among others.

Organic Garage Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Organic Garage (OGGFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Organic Garage (OTCQX: OGGFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Organic Garage's (OGGFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Organic Garage.

Q

What is the target price for Organic Garage (OGGFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Organic Garage

Q

Current Stock Price for Organic Garage (OGGFF)?

A

The stock price for Organic Garage (OTCQX: OGGFF) is $0.2489 last updated Today at 8:30:08 PM.

Q

Does Organic Garage (OGGFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Organic Garage.

Q

When is Organic Garage (OTCQX:OGGFF) reporting earnings?

A

Organic Garage does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Organic Garage (OGGFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Organic Garage.

Q

What sector and industry does Organic Garage (OGGFF) operate in?

A

Organic Garage is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.