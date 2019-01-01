QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0K
Div / Yield
0.38/3.68%
52 Wk
10.34 - 11.85
Mkt Cap
3.4B
Payout Ratio
83.33
Open
-
P/E
22.69
EPS
0
Shares
325.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
OC Oerlikon Corp AG, Pfaffikon engineers protective coatings for precision tools and components and equipment for textile production. The company has two operating segments: surface solutions and manmade fibers, with each segment accounting for roughly half of its revenue. The surface solutions sector offers coating solutions that can be applied to specialized machining services and components. It also manufactures manmade fibers that enable customers to produce synthetic fibers. The company has a global network of over 150 service centers in more than 30 countries, selling products in Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, and other regions.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OC Oerlikon Corp Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OC Oerlikon Corp (OERLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OC Oerlikon Corp (OTC: OERLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OC Oerlikon Corp's (OERLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OC Oerlikon Corp.

Q

What is the target price for OC Oerlikon Corp (OERLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OC Oerlikon Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for OC Oerlikon Corp (OERLF)?

A

The stock price for OC Oerlikon Corp (OTC: OERLF) is $10.34 last updated Tue Dec 28 2021 17:37:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OC Oerlikon Corp (OERLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OC Oerlikon Corp.

Q

When is OC Oerlikon Corp (OTC:OERLF) reporting earnings?

A

OC Oerlikon Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OC Oerlikon Corp (OERLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OC Oerlikon Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does OC Oerlikon Corp (OERLF) operate in?

A

OC Oerlikon Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.