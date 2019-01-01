ñol

Odakyu Electric Railway
(OTCPK:ODERF)
13.81
00
At close: May 18
16.7565
2.9465[21.34%]
After Hours: 8:54AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low13.81 - 22
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 363.2M
Vol / Avg.- / 2.3K
Mkt Cap5B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price15.17
Div / Yield0.08/0.57%
Payout Ratio-
EPS22.03
Total Float-

Odakyu Electric Railway (OTC:ODERF), Dividends

Odakyu Electric Railway issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Odakyu Electric Railway generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Odakyu Electric Railway Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odakyu Electric Railway.

Q
What date did I need to own Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odakyu Electric Railway.

Q
How much per share is the next Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odakyu Electric Railway.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Odakyu Electric Railway (OTCPK:ODERF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odakyu Electric Railway.

