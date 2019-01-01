QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/4K
Div / Yield
0.09/0.49%
52 Wk
18.17 - 25.54
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
22.03
Shares
363.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd is a Japanese company which provides transportation services. The company has three reportable segments namely Transportation, Merchandising and Real Estate. The Transportation segment provides services through railway, bus, taxi, sightseeing boat, and ropeway. Merchandising segment operates departmental stores and supermarket. Real Estate segment is engaged in the sale of land and buildings, leasing of buildings and others. The company also offers services including hotel, restaurant, travel agent, golf course, railway maintenance service, building management and maintenance, advertising agency, horticulture and gardening, bookkeeping service, insurance agency, nursing and child care. The majority of the company's revenue comes from transportation business.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Odakyu Electric Railway Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Odakyu Electric Railway (OTCPK: ODERF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Odakyu Electric Railway's (ODERF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Odakyu Electric Railway.

Q

What is the target price for Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Odakyu Electric Railway

Q

Current Stock Price for Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF)?

A

The stock price for Odakyu Electric Railway (OTCPK: ODERF) is $18.872129 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:14:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Odakyu Electric Railway.

Q

When is Odakyu Electric Railway (OTCPK:ODERF) reporting earnings?

A

Odakyu Electric Railway does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Odakyu Electric Railway.

Q

What sector and industry does Odakyu Electric Railway (ODERF) operate in?

A

Odakyu Electric Railway is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.