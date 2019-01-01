Odakyu Electric Railway Co Ltd is a Japanese company which provides transportation services. The company has three reportable segments namely Transportation, Merchandising and Real Estate. The Transportation segment provides services through railway, bus, taxi, sightseeing boat, and ropeway. Merchandising segment operates departmental stores and supermarket. Real Estate segment is engaged in the sale of land and buildings, leasing of buildings and others. The company also offers services including hotel, restaurant, travel agent, golf course, railway maintenance service, building management and maintenance, advertising agency, horticulture and gardening, bookkeeping service, insurance agency, nursing and child care. The majority of the company's revenue comes from transportation business.