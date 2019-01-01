QQQ
Oxford Cannabinoid Technologies Holdings PLC is a pharmaceutical company engaged in cannabinoid drug development. The company uses a drug development strategy that includes proprietary cannabinoid derivatives, natural phytocannabinoids (pCBs), and in-licensed compounds. Its primary market focus is the pain market, and OCT initially aims to develop a portfolio of four drug candidates for approval as licensed pain medicines.

Oxford Cannabinoid Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oxford Cannabinoid (OCTHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oxford Cannabinoid (OTCQB: OCTHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oxford Cannabinoid's (OCTHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oxford Cannabinoid.

Q

What is the target price for Oxford Cannabinoid (OCTHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oxford Cannabinoid

Q

Current Stock Price for Oxford Cannabinoid (OCTHF)?

A

The stock price for Oxford Cannabinoid (OTCQB: OCTHF) is $0.034 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oxford Cannabinoid (OCTHF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oxford Cannabinoid.

Q

When is Oxford Cannabinoid (OTCQB:OCTHF) reporting earnings?

A

Oxford Cannabinoid does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oxford Cannabinoid (OCTHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oxford Cannabinoid.

Q

What sector and industry does Oxford Cannabinoid (OCTHF) operate in?

A

Oxford Cannabinoid is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.