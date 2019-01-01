QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
21.9 - 29.1
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
27.34
EPS
0.15
Shares
209.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
OCI NV manufactures and sells a variety of fertilizers and natural gas-based chemicals. The firm organizes itself into five reportable segments based on product type and location. The methanol U.S. segment distributes methanol and ammonia primarily to industrial customers around the U.S. Gulf Coast. Methanol Europe produces and distributes regular and bio-methanol. Other segments include nitrogen U.S., nitrogen Europe, and fertiglobe, which is a nitrogen fertilizer platform serving the Middle East and North Africa. The company generates most of its revenue from Europe and the Americas.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

OCI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OCI (OCINF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OCI (OTCEM: OCINF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OCI's (OCINF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for OCI.

Q

What is the target price for OCI (OCINF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for OCI

Q

Current Stock Price for OCI (OCINF)?

A

The stock price for OCI (OTCEM: OCINF) is $28.3 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:34:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does OCI (OCINF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for OCI.

Q

When is OCI (OTCEM:OCINF) reporting earnings?

A

OCI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is OCI (OCINF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OCI.

Q

What sector and industry does OCI (OCINF) operate in?

A

OCI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.