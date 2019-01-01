OCI NV manufactures and sells a variety of fertilizers and natural gas-based chemicals. The firm organizes itself into five reportable segments based on product type and location. The methanol U.S. segment distributes methanol and ammonia primarily to industrial customers around the U.S. Gulf Coast. Methanol Europe produces and distributes regular and bio-methanol. Other segments include nitrogen U.S., nitrogen Europe, and fertiglobe, which is a nitrogen fertilizer platform serving the Middle East and North Africa. The company generates most of its revenue from Europe and the Americas.