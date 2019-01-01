QQQ
Range
0.22 - 0.25
Vol / Avg.
45.6K/86K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.11 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
29M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.24
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
132.7M
Outstanding
Outcrop Silver & Gold Corp is engaged in the exploration of five silver and gold exploration projects discovery in Colombia. It is currently drilling the Santa Ana historic high-grade silver district.

Outcrop Silver & Gold Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Outcrop Silver & Gold (OCGSF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Outcrop Silver & Gold (OTCQX: OCGSF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Outcrop Silver & Gold's (OCGSF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Outcrop Silver & Gold.

Q

What is the target price for Outcrop Silver & Gold (OCGSF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Outcrop Silver & Gold

Q

Current Stock Price for Outcrop Silver & Gold (OCGSF)?

A

The stock price for Outcrop Silver & Gold (OTCQX: OCGSF) is $0.218709 last updated Today at 8:09:57 PM.

Q

Does Outcrop Silver & Gold (OCGSF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Outcrop Silver & Gold.

Q

When is Outcrop Silver & Gold (OTCQX:OCGSF) reporting earnings?

A

Outcrop Silver & Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Outcrop Silver & Gold (OCGSF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Outcrop Silver & Gold.

Q

What sector and industry does Outcrop Silver & Gold (OCGSF) operate in?

A

Outcrop Silver & Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.