Oceana Group Ltd is an African fishing company focused on catching, processing, marketing, and distribution of canned fish, fishmeal, fish oil, lobster, horse mackerel, squid, and hake. Oceana Group also provides refrigerated warehouse facilities and logistical support services. The company's principal market is the lower-end consumer who prefers canned fish and horse mackerel. The majority of Oceana Group's revenue is derived from South Africa and Namibia. The company operates through four segments: Canned Fish and Fishmeal (Africa), which contributes the largest portion of revenue; Fishmeal and Fish Oil (USA); Horse Mackerel, Hake, Lobster and Squid; and Commercial Cold Storage Logistics.