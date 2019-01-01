QQQ
Oceana Group Ltd is an African fishing company focused on catching, processing, marketing, and distribution of canned fish, fishmeal, fish oil, lobster, horse mackerel, squid, and hake. Oceana Group also provides refrigerated warehouse facilities and logistical support services. The company's principal market is the lower-end consumer who prefers canned fish and horse mackerel. The majority of Oceana Group's revenue is derived from South Africa and Namibia. The company operates through four segments: Canned Fish and Fishmeal (Africa), which contributes the largest portion of revenue; Fishmeal and Fish Oil (USA); Horse Mackerel, Hake, Lobster and Squid; and Commercial Cold Storage Logistics.

Oceana Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Oceana Group (OCGPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Oceana Group (OTCPK: OCGPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Oceana Group's (OCGPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Oceana Group.

Q

What is the target price for Oceana Group (OCGPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Oceana Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Oceana Group (OCGPF)?

A

The stock price for Oceana Group (OTCPK: OCGPF) is $3.8001 last updated Fri Nov 12 2021 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Oceana Group (OCGPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Oceana Group.

Q

When is Oceana Group (OTCPK:OCGPF) reporting earnings?

A

Oceana Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Oceana Group (OCGPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Oceana Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Oceana Group (OCGPF) operate in?

A

Oceana Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.