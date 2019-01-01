QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (ARCA: OBOR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF's (OBOR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF.

Q

What is the target price for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR)?

A

The stock price for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (ARCA: OBOR) is $29.5201 last updated Today at 7:48:51 PM.

Q

Does KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2017.

Q

When is KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (ARCA:OBOR) reporting earnings?

A

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (OBOR) operate in?

A

KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.