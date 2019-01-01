|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (ARCA: OBOR) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF.
There is no analysis for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF
The stock price for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF (ARCA: OBOR) is $29.5201 last updated Today at 7:48:51 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2017.
KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF.
KraneShares MSCI One Belt One Road Index ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.