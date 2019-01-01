Oblong (NASDAQ:OBLG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Oblong
Oblong Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) was reported by Dawson James on December 31, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $5.00 expecting OBLG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1501.54% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Oblong (NASDAQ: OBLG) was provided by Dawson James, and Oblong maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Oblong, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Oblong was filed on December 31, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around December 31, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Oblong (OBLG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $13.00 to $5.00. The current price Oblong (OBLG) is trading at is $0.31, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
