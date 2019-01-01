Optibase Ltd is an Israel-based real estate company. It is engaged in purchasing and operating of real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, warehouse use as well as for residential purposes. The company owns a portfolio of supermarkets located mainly in Bavaria, Germany, several commercial real estate properties and other properties in Philadelphia, Texas, Chicago and Miami, in the U.S. It also owns residential properties in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida including luxury condominium units, and penthouse units in the Marquis Residences, Ocean One Condominium and South Beach Condominium.