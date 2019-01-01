QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
12.22 - 12.55
Vol / Avg.
2.9K/4.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.1 - 14.64
Mkt Cap
63.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
12.55
P/E
-
EPS
-0.02
Shares
5.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 6 days ago
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 10:52AM
Benzinga - Dec 2, 2021, 6:03AM
Benzinga - Nov 30, 2021, 2:01PM
Benzinga - Aug 31, 2021, 9:06AM
Benzinga - Jun 2, 2021, 10:01AM
Benzinga - May 5, 2021, 11:02AM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 1:33PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 1:29PM
Benzinga - Apr 28, 2021, 8:53AM
Optibase Ltd is an Israel-based real estate company. It is engaged in purchasing and operating of real estate properties intended for leasing and resale primarily for the purpose of commercial, industrial, office space, parking garage, warehouse use as well as for residential purposes. The company owns a portfolio of supermarkets located mainly in Bavaria, Germany, several commercial real estate properties and other properties in Philadelphia, Texas, Chicago and Miami, in the U.S. It also owns residential properties in Miami and Miami Beach, Florida including luxury condominium units, and penthouse units in the Marquis Residences, Ocean One Condominium and South Beach Condominium.

Earnings

see more
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.020
REV3.486M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Optibase Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Optibase (OBAS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Optibase's (OBAS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Optibase.

Q

What is the target price for Optibase (OBAS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Optibase

Q

Current Stock Price for Optibase (OBAS)?

A

The stock price for Optibase (NASDAQ: OBAS) is $12.22 last updated Today at 7:08:25 PM.

Q

Does Optibase (OBAS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Optibase.

Q

When is Optibase (NASDAQ:OBAS) reporting earnings?

A

Optibase’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Optibase (OBAS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Optibase.

Q

What sector and industry does Optibase (OBAS) operate in?

A

Optibase is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.