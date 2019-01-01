Obayashi Corp provides technology and construction services for multiple industries. It builds energy-saving offices, high-productivity plants, hospitals, schools, and other facilities. The company utilizes technical know-how for a variety of civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and other infrastructure developments. In addition, it is involved in redevelopment projects across Japan and owns rental property. Obayashi operates four business units: building construction, civil engineering, real estate, and other businesses. It leans on establishing a strong track record of completed projects, and having the resources to work in multiple endeavors and customize solutions to customers' needs.