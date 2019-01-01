QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0K/2K
Div / Yield
0.29/3.43%
52 Wk
7.53 - 9.55
Mkt Cap
6.2B
Payout Ratio
34.79
Open
-
P/E
10.74
EPS
27.17
Shares
717.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Obayashi Corp provides technology and construction services for multiple industries. It builds energy-saving offices, high-productivity plants, hospitals, schools, and other facilities. The company utilizes technical know-how for a variety of civil engineering projects, such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and other infrastructure developments. In addition, it is involved in redevelopment projects across Japan and owns rental property. Obayashi operates four business units: building construction, civil engineering, real estate, and other businesses. It leans on establishing a strong track record of completed projects, and having the resources to work in multiple endeavors and customize solutions to customers' needs.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Obayashi Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Obayashi (OBYCF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Obayashi (OTCPK: OBYCF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Obayashi's (OBYCF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Obayashi.

Q

What is the target price for Obayashi (OBYCF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Obayashi

Q

Current Stock Price for Obayashi (OBYCF)?

A

The stock price for Obayashi (OTCPK: OBYCF) is $8.58 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 20:58:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Obayashi (OBYCF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Obayashi.

Q

When is Obayashi (OTCPK:OBYCF) reporting earnings?

A

Obayashi does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Obayashi (OBYCF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Obayashi.

Q

What sector and industry does Obayashi (OBYCF) operate in?

A

Obayashi is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.