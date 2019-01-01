QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.7 - 2.5
Mkt Cap
51.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
7.48
EPS
0.08
Shares
23.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 17, 2022, 6:50AM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
New Peoples Bankshares Inc is a bank holding company for New Peoples Bank. The Bank offers a range of banking & related financial services focused on serving individuals, small to medium-size businesses, and the professional community. Its main banking services include personal banking, business banking, and financial services. Its banking products comprise checking, savings, deposit accounts, commercial loans, consumer loans, and real estate loans.


New Peoples Bankshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New Peoples Bankshares (OTCPK: NWPP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are New Peoples Bankshares's (NWPP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New Peoples Bankshares.

Q

What is the target price for New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New Peoples Bankshares

Q

Current Stock Price for New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP)?

A

The stock price for New Peoples Bankshares (OTCPK: NWPP) is $2.17 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:13:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Peoples Bankshares.

Q

When is New Peoples Bankshares (OTCPK:NWPP) reporting earnings?

A

New Peoples Bankshares does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New Peoples Bankshares.

Q

What sector and industry does New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) operate in?

A

New Peoples Bankshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.