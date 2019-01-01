National Western Life Group Inc is a global insurance company that provides insurance products for the savings, protection, and retirement needs of policyholders. The company's product portfolio includes individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities. The company is organized into four operating business segments based on product types and geographic marketing areas: Domestic life insurance, International life insurance, Annuities, and Acquired businesses. The annuities segment contributes roughly half of the company's revenue, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.