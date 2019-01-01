QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Insurance
National Western Life Group Inc is a global insurance company that provides insurance products for the savings, protection, and retirement needs of policyholders. The company's product portfolio includes individual whole life, universal life and term insurance plans, and annuities. The company is organized into four operating business segments based on product types and geographic marketing areas: Domestic life insurance, International life insurance, Annuities, and Acquired businesses. The annuities segment contributes roughly half of the company's revenue, and most of the company's revenue is earned in the United States.

National Western Life Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy National Western Life (NWLI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of National Western Life (NASDAQ: NWLI) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are National Western Life's (NWLI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for National Western Life (NWLI) stock?

A

There is no analysis for National Western Life

Q

Current Stock Price for National Western Life (NWLI)?

A

The stock price for National Western Life (NASDAQ: NWLI) is $206.85 last updated Today at 7:20:31 PM.

Q

Does National Western Life (NWLI) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 1, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 4, 2021.

Q

When is National Western Life (NASDAQ:NWLI) reporting earnings?

A

National Western Life’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is National Western Life (NWLI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for National Western Life.

Q

What sector and industry does National Western Life (NWLI) operate in?

A

National Western Life is in the Financials sector and Insurance industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.