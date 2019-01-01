QQQ
Range
8.1 - 9.28
Vol / Avg.
6.5M/5.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
8.51 - 44.55
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
8.14
P/E
-
EPS
-0.91
Shares
226.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Invitae Corp operates as a genetic information company in diagnostic and research industry. The company's tests include multiple genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders and other hereditary conditions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.730

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV126.650M

Analyst Ratings

Invitae Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invitae (NVTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invitae's (NVTA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Invitae (NVTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting NVTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 94.07% upside). 11 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Invitae (NVTA)?

A

The stock price for Invitae (NYSE: NVTA) is $9.275 last updated Today at 8:31:13 PM.

Q

Does Invitae (NVTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Invitae.

Q

When is Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) reporting earnings?

A

Invitae’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Invitae (NVTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invitae.

Q

What sector and industry does Invitae (NVTA) operate in?

A

Invitae is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NYSE.