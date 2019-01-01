NuVim Inc is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of dietary supplement beverage products. The company offers its products under the NuVim brand and it contains whey protein, vitamins, micronutrients, and minerals, which helps to strengthen the immune system, support muscle flexibility, promote athletic performance and helps digestion consistency. It focuses on providing good-tasting beverages to the consumer in various flavors such as Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry. Geographically, the operations of the group are functioned through the region of United States and it derives revenue from the sale of the beverage products.