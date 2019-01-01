QQQ
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Personal Products
NuVim Inc is engaged in the production, marketing, and distribution of dietary supplement beverage products. The company offers its products under the NuVim brand and it contains whey protein, vitamins, micronutrients, and minerals, which helps to strengthen the immune system, support muscle flexibility, promote athletic performance and helps digestion consistency. It focuses on providing good-tasting beverages to the consumer in various flavors such as Chocolate, Vanilla, and Strawberry. Geographically, the operations of the group are functioned through the region of United States and it derives revenue from the sale of the beverage products.

NuVim Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NuVim (NUVM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NuVim (OTCPK: NUVM) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are NuVim's (NUVM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NuVim.

Q

What is the target price for NuVim (NUVM) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NuVim

Q

Current Stock Price for NuVim (NUVM)?

A

The stock price for NuVim (OTCPK: NUVM) is $0.0101 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:46:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NuVim (NUVM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NuVim.

Q

When is NuVim (OTCPK:NUVM) reporting earnings?

A

NuVim does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NuVim (NUVM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NuVim.

Q

What sector and industry does NuVim (NUVM) operate in?

A

NuVim is in the Consumer Staples sector and Personal Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.