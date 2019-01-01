QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
6.95 - 7.85
Vol / Avg.
114.2K/484.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.24 - 37.88
Mkt Cap
304.6M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.95
P/E
5.9
EPS
-0.11
Shares
39.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 5:01PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 12:31PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 12:43PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 8:47AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:41AM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 4:18PM
Benzinga - Oct 4, 2021, 12:44PM
Benzinga - Aug 6, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 1:51PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 9:23AM
load more
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Nam Tai Property Inc is engaged in the business of property development and management. The company is focused on the redevelopment of parcels of land into commercial complexes. The firm is looking for the business opportunity of rental income from commercial complexes in future with operations in Mainland China.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-25
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nam Tai Property Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nam Tai Property (NTP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nam Tai Property's (NTP) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Nam Tai Property (NTP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nam Tai Property

Q

Current Stock Price for Nam Tai Property (NTP)?

A

The stock price for Nam Tai Property (NYSE: NTP) is $7.76 last updated Today at 7:59:29 PM.

Q

Does Nam Tai Property (NTP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 19, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is Nam Tai Property (NYSE:NTP) reporting earnings?

A

Nam Tai Property’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 25, 2022.

Q

Is Nam Tai Property (NTP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nam Tai Property.

Q

What sector and industry does Nam Tai Property (NTP) operate in?

A

Nam Tai Property is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the NYSE.