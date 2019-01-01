QQQ
NetPay International Inc is a United States based development stage company. It offers online payment gateway solutions. The company has developed powerful monitoring systems to ensure clients safety and prevent fraud risks.

NetPay Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NetPay Intl (NTPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NetPay Intl (OTCPK: NTPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NetPay Intl's (NTPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NetPay Intl.

Q

What is the target price for NetPay Intl (NTPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NetPay Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for NetPay Intl (NTPY)?

A

The stock price for NetPay Intl (OTCPK: NTPY) is $0.0661 last updated Today at 7:35:27 PM.

Q

Does NetPay Intl (NTPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NetPay Intl.

Q

When is NetPay Intl (OTCPK:NTPY) reporting earnings?

A

NetPay Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NetPay Intl (NTPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NetPay Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does NetPay Intl (NTPY) operate in?

A

NetPay Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.