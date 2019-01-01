QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.57 - 0.6
Vol / Avg.
8K/58.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.43 - 1.26
Mkt Cap
42.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.59
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
70.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Northern Superior Resources Inc is an exploration-stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Quebec. It currently operates in a single segment, being the mining business in Canada and all its resource properties and equipment are situated in Canada. Its properties include TI-PA-HAA-KAA-NING (TPK) Gold/Silver/Copper Property, Croteau Est Gold Property, Lac Surprise Gold Property and many more.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Northern Superior Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Northern Superior (NSUPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Northern Superior (OTCQB: NSUPF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Northern Superior's (NSUPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Northern Superior.

Q

What is the target price for Northern Superior (NSUPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Northern Superior

Q

Current Stock Price for Northern Superior (NSUPF)?

A

The stock price for Northern Superior (OTCQB: NSUPF) is $0.59935 last updated Today at 7:55:29 PM.

Q

Does Northern Superior (NSUPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Northern Superior.

Q

When is Northern Superior (OTCQB:NSUPF) reporting earnings?

A

Northern Superior does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Northern Superior (NSUPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Northern Superior.

Q

What sector and industry does Northern Superior (NSUPF) operate in?

A

Northern Superior is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.