Northern Superior Resources Inc is an exploration-stage junior mining company. It is engaged in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Quebec. It currently operates in a single segment, being the mining business in Canada and all its resource properties and equipment are situated in Canada. Its properties include TI-PA-HAA-KAA-NING (TPK) Gold/Silver/Copper Property, Croteau Est Gold Property, Lac Surprise Gold Property and many more.