National Storage
(NYSE:NSA)
$50.77
-0.52[-1.01%]
At close: Sep 2
$50.78
0.0100[0.02%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low50.72 - 52.0752 Week High/Low45.13 - 69.75Open / Close51.58 / 50.78Float / Outstanding59.9M / 91.8M
Vol / Avg.699.9K / 919.2KMkt Cap4.7BP/E50.2850d Avg. Price52.78
Div / Yield2.2/4.29%Payout Ratio187.25EPS0.24Total Float59.9M

National Storage Stock (NYSE:NSA), Guidance and Forecast

Companies issue guidance, or expectations of future EPS and revenue, so investors have a sense of how much money a company will make in a future period.

National Storage Questions & Answers

Q
What is the most recent guidance for National Storage (NSA)?
A

There have been no specific sales or earnings guidance reported for National Storage in recent months.

