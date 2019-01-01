National Storage Stock (NYSE:NSA), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Aug 3
EPS
$0.710
Quarterly Revenue
$198.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)
$198.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of National Storage using advanced sorting and filters.
National Storage Questions & Answers
When is National Storage (NYSE:NSA) reporting earnings?
National Storage (NSA) is scheduled to report earnings on November 1, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on August 3, 2022 for Q2.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for National Storage (NYSE:NSA)?
The Actual EPS was $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.22.
What were National Storage’s (NYSE:NSA) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $68.9M, which beat the estimate of $66.5M.
