National Storage Stock (NYSE:NSA), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for National Storage
National Storage Questions & Answers
The latest price target for National Storage (NYSE: NSA) was reported by Berenberg on October 7, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $61.00 expecting NSA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 20.15% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for National Storage (NYSE: NSA) was provided by Berenberg, and National Storage initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of National Storage, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for National Storage was filed on October 7, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around October 7, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest National Storage (NSA) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $61.00. The current price National Storage (NSA) is trading at is $50.77, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.