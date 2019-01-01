ñol

Neptune Digital Assets
(OTCPK:NPPTF)
0.2067
-0.001[-0.50%]
At close: Jun 3
0.398
0.1913[92.56%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low0.18 - 0.21
52 Week High/Low0.16 - 0.67
Open / Close0.21 / 0.21
Float / Outstanding- / 124.9M
Vol / Avg.63.8K / 32.4K
Mkt Cap25.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.28
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

Neptune Digital Assets (OTC:NPPTF), Dividends

Neptune Digital Assets issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Neptune Digital Assets generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Neptune Digital Assets Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Neptune Digital Assets (NPPTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neptune Digital Assets.

Q
What date did I need to own Neptune Digital Assets (NPPTF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neptune Digital Assets.

Q
How much per share is the next Neptune Digital Assets (NPPTF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neptune Digital Assets.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Neptune Digital Assets (OTCPK:NPPTF)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Neptune Digital Assets.

