Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
EPS
Quarterly Revenue
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
Earnings Recap
Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Nano X Imaging beat estimated earnings by 8.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.23 versus an estimate of $-0.25.
Revenue was up $1.81 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.83% drop in the share price the next day.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Earnings History
Nano X Imaging Questions & Answers
Nano X Imaging (NNOX) is scheduled to report earnings on August 9, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 19, 2022 for Q1.
The Actual EPS was $-0.13, which beat the estimate of $-0.23.
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
