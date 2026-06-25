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June 25, 2026 7:11 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For June 25, 2026

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• TD Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.10 per share on revenue of $16.79 billion.

• Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.64 per share on revenue of $3.73 billion.

• Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.78 per share on revenue of $761.93 million.

• BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.02 per share on revenue of $137.91 million.

• Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.70 per share on revenue of $2.41 billion.

• McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.70 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Acuity (NYSE:AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.12 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) is projected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Virtuix Holdings (NASDAQ:VTIX) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.37 per share on revenue of $910 thousand.

• Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.14 per share on revenue of $4.54 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.65 per share on revenue of $157.28 million.

• Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.29 per share on revenue of $76.60 million.

• American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $48.44 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

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