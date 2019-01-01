Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Nano X Imaging
Nano X Imaging Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) was reported by Ladenburg Thalmann on April 19, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $52.00 expecting NNOX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 445.07% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Nano X Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) was provided by Ladenburg Thalmann, and Nano X Imaging initiated their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Nano X Imaging, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Nano X Imaging was filed on April 19, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 19, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Nano X Imaging (NNOX) rating was a initiated with a price target of $0.00 to $52.00. The current price Nano X Imaging (NNOX) is trading at is $9.54, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
