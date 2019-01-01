ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund
(NYSE:NMI)
9.63
-0.03[-0.31%]
At close: Jun 3
11.53
1.9000[19.73%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.58 - 9.66
52 Week High/Low9.13 - 12.83
Open / Close9.61 / 9.63
Float / Outstanding10M / 10M
Vol / Avg.22.2K / 23.8K
Mkt Cap96.7M
P/E16.89
50d Avg. Price9.59
Div / Yield0.31/3.18%
Payout Ratio65.79
EPS-
Total Float10M

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI), Dividends

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

3.25%

Annual Dividend

$0.306

Last Dividend

May 13
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NMI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 1, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NMI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NMI). The last dividend payout was on June 1, 2022 and was $0.03

Q
How much per share is the next Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NMI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NMI). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.03 on June 1, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI)?
A

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NMI) was $0.03 and was paid out next on June 1, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.