QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund
(NYSE:NMI)
9.63
-0.03[-0.31%]
At close: Jun 3
11.53
1.9000[19.73%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low9.58 - 9.66
52 Week High/Low9.13 - 12.83
Open / Close9.61 / 9.63
Float / Outstanding10M / 10M
Vol / Avg.22.2K / 23.8K
Mkt Cap96.7M
P/E16.89
50d Avg. Price9.59
Div / Yield0.31/3.18%
Payout Ratio65.79
EPS-
Total Float10M

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Oct 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund Questions & Answers

Q
When is Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund (NYSE:NMI)?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund

Q
What were Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund’s (NYSE:NMI) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Nuveen Municipal Inc Fund

