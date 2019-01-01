Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.290
Quarterly Revenue
$0K
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
–
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Nouveau Monde Graphite using advanced sorting and filters.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Questions & Answers
When is Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) reporting earnings?
Nouveau Monde Graphite (NMG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.34, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Nouveau Monde Graphite’s (NYSE:NMG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.