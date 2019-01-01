QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
16.02 - 16.49
Vol / Avg.
2.2M/3.9M
Div / Yield
0.24/1.44%
52 Wk
16.59 - 28.42
Mkt Cap
5.9B
Payout Ratio
72.73
Open
16.07
P/E
50.33
EPS
0.28
Shares
358.9M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 6:28PM
Benzinga - Jan 28, 2022, 4:44AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 10:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 26, 2022, 5:09AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 9:08AM
Benzinga - Jan 13, 2022, 8:13AM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 2:48PM
Benzinga - Jan 5, 2022, 7:12AM
Benzinga - Dec 29, 2021, 9:04AM
Benzinga - Dec 22, 2021, 11:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 1, 2021, 8:32AM
Benzinga - Nov 18, 2021, 3:51PM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:34AM
Benzinga - Oct 28, 2021, 6:33AM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 7:22AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 1:40PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 3:22PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 2:00PM
Benzinga - Sep 1, 2021, 9:05AM
Benzinga - Aug 13, 2021, 9:03AM
Benzinga - Aug 10, 2021, 6:05AM
Benzinga - Jul 30, 2021, 12:15PM
Benzinga - Jul 29, 2021, 11:42AM
load more
Nielsen Holdings PLC is a global measurement and data analytics company. The company is divided into two business units. Nielsen Global Media serves media and advertising industries by providing data on media consumers so that they can maximize their marketability to both advertisers and end consumers. Nielsen Global Connect provides consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers with information and insights that companies need to manage their brands, grow, and target customers.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.350

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-28

REV898.130M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nielsen Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nielsen Holdings's (NLSN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nielsen Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) was reported by Truist Securities on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 22.00 expecting NLSN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 33.86% upside). 12 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Nielsen Holdings (NLSN)?

A

The stock price for Nielsen Holdings (NYSE: NLSN) is $16.435 last updated Today at 7:15:36 PM.

Q

Does Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-02.

Q

When is Nielsen Holdings (NYSE:NLSN) reporting earnings?

A

Nielsen Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nielsen Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Nielsen Holdings (NLSN) operate in?

A

Nielsen Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.