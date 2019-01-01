NH Foods (OTC:NIPMY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$349.9B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NH Foods using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
NH Foods Questions & Answers
When is NH Foods (OTCPK:NIPMY) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for NH Foods
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NH Foods (OTCPK:NIPMY)?
There are no earnings for NH Foods
What were NH Foods’s (OTCPK:NIPMY) revenues?
There are no earnings for NH Foods
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.