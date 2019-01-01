NIO (NYSE:NIO), Dividends

NIO issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NIO generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
There are no upcoming dividends for NIO. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on August 3, 2015.
