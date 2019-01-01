ñol

NIO
(NYSE:NIO)
18.11
-0.74[-3.93%]
At close: Jun 3
18.14
0.0300[0.17%]
After Hours: 7:58PM EDT
Day High/Low17.81 - 18.74
52 Week High/Low11.67 - 55.13
Open / Close18.42 / 18.08
Float / Outstanding- / 1.7B
Vol / Avg.57.6M / 76.4M
Mkt Cap30.3B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price17.95
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.36
Total Float-

NIO (NYSE:NIO), Dividends

NIO issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NIO generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Annual Dividend

$0.8760

Last Dividend

Jul 15, 2015
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NIO Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NIO (NIO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIO. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on August 3, 2015.

Q
What date did I need to own NIO (NIO) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIO (NIO). The last dividend payout was on August 3, 2015 and was $0.07

Q
How much per share is the next NIO (NIO) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIO (NIO). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.07 on August 3, 2015

Q
What is the dividend yield for NIO (NYSE:NIO)?
A

NIO has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NIO (NIO) was $0.07 and was paid out next on August 3, 2015.

