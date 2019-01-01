ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Nitches
(OTCPK:NICH)
0.0443
0.0048[12.15%]
At close: Jun 3
0.0595
0.0152[34.31%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT

Nitches (OTC:NICH), Dividends

Nitches issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nitches generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jul 31, 2003
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Nitches Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Nitches (NICH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nitches. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 14, 2003.

Q
What date did I need to own Nitches (NICH) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nitches (NICH). The last dividend payout was on August 14, 2003 and was $0.05

Q
How much per share is the next Nitches (NICH) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Nitches (NICH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 14, 2003

Q
What is the dividend yield for Nitches (OTCPK:NICH)?
A

Nitches has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nitches (NICH) was $0.05 and was paid out next on August 14, 2003.

Browse dividends on all stocks.