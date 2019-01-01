Nitches (OTC:NICH), Dividends

Nitches issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Nitches generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data
There are no upcoming dividends for Nitches. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 14, 2003.
There are no upcoming dividends for Nitches (NICH). The last dividend payout was on August 14, 2003 and was $0.05
There are no upcoming dividends for Nitches (NICH). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.05 on August 14, 2003
Nitches has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Nitches (NICH) was $0.05 and was paid out next on August 14, 2003.
Browse dividends on all stocks.