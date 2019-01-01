QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods
Nitches Inc operates as a Shell company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Nitches Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nitches (NICH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nitches (OTCPK: NICH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Nitches's (NICH) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nitches.

Q

What is the target price for Nitches (NICH) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nitches

Q

Current Stock Price for Nitches (NICH)?

A

The stock price for Nitches (OTCPK: NICH) is $0.3675 last updated Today at 7:02:06 PM.

Q

Does Nitches (NICH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 14, 2003 to stockholders of record on July 29, 2003.

Q

When is Nitches (OTCPK:NICH) reporting earnings?

A

Nitches does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nitches (NICH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nitches.

Q

What sector and industry does Nitches (NICH) operate in?

A

Nitches is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Textiles, Apparel & Luxury Goods industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.