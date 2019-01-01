QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/12K
Div / Yield
0.05/0.56%
52 Wk
9.55 - 14.68
Mkt Cap
19.3B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
49.45
EPS
0.44
Shares
2B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Building Products
NIBE Industrier AB manufactures and sells energy-efficient products for industrial and consumer use. The firm is organized into three segments by product type. The climate solutions segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells HVAC systems and hot water heaters to homes, apartment buildings, and other large properties. The elements segment sells components and elements to multiple industries, including appliance manufacturers, home remodelers, energy, and automotive. The stoves segment sells energy-efficient stoves and chimney systems to residential and commercial customers. The vast majority of revenue comes from Europe.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

NIBE Industrier Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy NIBE Industrier (NIABY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of NIBE Industrier (OTCPK: NIABY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are NIBE Industrier's (NIABY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for NIBE Industrier.

Q

What is the target price for NIBE Industrier (NIABY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for NIBE Industrier

Q

Current Stock Price for NIBE Industrier (NIABY)?

A

The stock price for NIBE Industrier (OTCPK: NIABY) is $9.55 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 17:08:38 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does NIBE Industrier (NIABY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for NIBE Industrier.

Q

When is NIBE Industrier (OTCPK:NIABY) reporting earnings?

A

NIBE Industrier does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is NIBE Industrier (NIABY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for NIBE Industrier.

Q

What sector and industry does NIBE Industrier (NIABY) operate in?

A

NIBE Industrier is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.