Norsk Hydro (OTC:NHYKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$46.6B
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Norsk Hydro using advanced sorting and filters.
No Data
Norsk Hydro Questions & Answers
When is Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF) reporting earnings?
There are no earnings for Norsk Hydro
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF)?
There are no earnings for Norsk Hydro
What were Norsk Hydro’s (OTCQX:NHYKF) revenues?
There are no earnings for Norsk Hydro
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.