Norsk Hydro
(OTCQX:NHYKF)
8.06
00
At close: Jun 2
9.725
1.6650[20.66%]
After Hours: 9:00AM EDT
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low5.75 - 10.87
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding- / 2.1B
Vol / Avg.0.1K / 18.7K
Mkt Cap16.5B
P/E9.77
50d Avg. Price8.94
Div / Yield0.35/4.35%
Payout Ratio15.96
EPS2.8
Total Float-

Norsk Hydro (OTC:NHYKF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Norsk Hydro reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$46.6B

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Norsk Hydro using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Norsk Hydro Questions & Answers

Q
When is Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Norsk Hydro

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF)?
A

There are no earnings for Norsk Hydro

Q
What were Norsk Hydro’s (OTCQX:NHYKF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Norsk Hydro

