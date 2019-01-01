QQQ
Range
9.03 - 9.14
Vol / Avg.
1.1K/2.3K
Div / Yield
0.38/4.38%
52 Wk
5.39 - 8.87
Mkt Cap
18.8B
Payout Ratio
52.41
Open
9.03
P/E
16.13
EPS
0.49
Shares
2.1B
Outstanding
Norsk Hydro is a vertically integrated, low-cost player in the aluminum space. The company's operations span the full value chain for aluminum production, from bauxite mining to the manufacture of finished aluminum products.

Norsk Hydro Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Norsk Hydro (NHYKF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Norsk Hydro (OTCQX: NHYKF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Norsk Hydro's (NHYKF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Norsk Hydro.

Q

What is the target price for Norsk Hydro (NHYKF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Norsk Hydro

Q

Current Stock Price for Norsk Hydro (NHYKF)?

A

The stock price for Norsk Hydro (OTCQX: NHYKF) is $9.14 last updated Today at 6:12:45 PM.

Q

Does Norsk Hydro (NHYKF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.52 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 8, 2003.

Q

When is Norsk Hydro (OTCQX:NHYKF) reporting earnings?

A

Norsk Hydro does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Norsk Hydro (NHYKF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Norsk Hydro.

Q

What sector and industry does Norsk Hydro (NHYKF) operate in?

A

Norsk Hydro is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.