NH Foods Ltd is a Japanese packaged-food company. The company offers a wide range of products: hams, sausages, processed foods, marine products, dairy products, and health food. The meat segment is the largest and includes chicken, pork, and beef. The largest categories are processed foods and ham and sausages, followed by marine products and dairy products. The main market is Japan, but the company has worldwide operations in the U.K., Germany, Turkey, Australia, Brazil, Chile, the Americas, and other Asian countries.