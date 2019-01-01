NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 5
EPS
$-0.420
Quarterly Revenue
$20.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$20.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of NGM Biopharmaceuticals using advanced sorting and filters.
NGM Biopharmaceuticals Questions & Answers
When is NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) reporting earnings?
NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM) is scheduled to report earnings on August 4, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 5, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM)?
The Actual EPS was $-1.21, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were NGM Biopharmaceuticals’s (NASDAQ:NGM) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $25.6M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.