Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/24.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.57 - 10.05
Mkt Cap
416.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
43.1M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enphys Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Enphys Acquisition (NFYS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enphys Acquisition (NYSE: NFYS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enphys Acquisition's (NFYS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Enphys Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for Enphys Acquisition (NFYS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Enphys Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for Enphys Acquisition (NFYS)?

A

The stock price for Enphys Acquisition (NYSE: NFYS) is $9.65 last updated Wed Feb 02 2022 15:38:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Enphys Acquisition (NFYS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Enphys Acquisition.

Q

When is Enphys Acquisition (NYSE:NFYS) reporting earnings?

A

Enphys Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Enphys Acquisition (NFYS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enphys Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does Enphys Acquisition (NFYS) operate in?

A

Enphys Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.