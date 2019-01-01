ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd.
(OTCEM:NFSHF)
0.63
00
At close: Aug 14

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (OTC:NFSHF), Dividends

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Last Dividend

Dec 31, 1969
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd.. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969.

Q
What date did I need to own NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF). The last dividend payout was on December 31, 1969 and was $0.00

Q
How much per share is the next NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.00 on December 31, 1969

Q
What is the dividend yield for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (OTCEM:NFSHF)?
A

NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for NTHN OFFSHORE LTD ORD by Northern Offshore Ltd. (NFSHF) was $0.00 and was paid out next on December 31, 1969.

Browse dividends on all stocks.