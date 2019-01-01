QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0.29 - 0.3
Vol / Avg.
37.8K/126.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 1.35
Mkt Cap
30.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.29
P/E
-
EPS
-0.03
Shares
102.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 8:00AM
Benzinga - Dec 21, 2021, 3:05AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 6:45AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:05AM
Exploits Discovery Corp is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in Newfoundland, Canada. It primarily explores for gold. The project portfolio includes Middle Ridge, True Grit, Great Bend, Mt. Peyton, Jonathan's Pond, Gazeebow, Dog Bay and Silver Dollar.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Exploits Discovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Exploits Discovery (NFLDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Exploits Discovery (OTCQX: NFLDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Exploits Discovery's (NFLDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Exploits Discovery.

Q

What is the target price for Exploits Discovery (NFLDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Exploits Discovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Exploits Discovery (NFLDF)?

A

The stock price for Exploits Discovery (OTCQX: NFLDF) is $0.295948 last updated Today at 5:23:31 PM.

Q

Does Exploits Discovery (NFLDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Exploits Discovery.

Q

When is Exploits Discovery (OTCQX:NFLDF) reporting earnings?

A

Exploits Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Exploits Discovery (NFLDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Exploits Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Exploits Discovery (NFLDF) operate in?

A

Exploits Discovery is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQX.