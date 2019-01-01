QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 1.28
Mkt Cap
24.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
100.5M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Newtopia Inc is a health technology company that delivers disease prevention solutions by leveraging technology, behavioural science, and genetics to help individuals prevent chronic disease and reduce costs for employers and insurers. It offers coaching on weight management, nutrition, exercise, and behaviour management. Geographically, it derives revenue from the United States.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Newtopia Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Newtopia (NEWUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Newtopia (OTCQB: NEWUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Newtopia's (NEWUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Newtopia.

Q

What is the target price for Newtopia (NEWUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Newtopia

Q

Current Stock Price for Newtopia (NEWUF)?

A

The stock price for Newtopia (OTCQB: NEWUF) is $0.2421 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 16:33:16 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Newtopia (NEWUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Newtopia.

Q

When is Newtopia (OTCQB:NEWUF) reporting earnings?

A

Newtopia does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Newtopia (NEWUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Newtopia.

Q

What sector and industry does Newtopia (NEWUF) operate in?

A

Newtopia is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.