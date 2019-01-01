ñol

New Pacific Metals
(AMEX:NEWP)
3.37
00
At close: Jun 3
3.38
0.0100[0.30%]
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low3.24 - 3.41
52 Week High/Low2.38 - 5.73
Open / Close3.34 / 3.38
Float / Outstanding- / 156.1M
Vol / Avg.135.8K / 182.3K
Mkt Cap526.1M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price3.15
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.01
Total Float-

New Pacific Metals (AMEX:NEWP), Dividends

New Pacific Metals issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash New Pacific Metals generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 13, 2001
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

New Pacific Metals Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next New Pacific Metals (NEWP) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Pacific Metals.

Q
What date did I need to own New Pacific Metals (NEWP) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Pacific Metals.

Q
How much per share is the next New Pacific Metals (NEWP) dividend?
A

The next dividend for New Pacific Metals (NEWP) will be on June 13, 2001 and will be $0.01

Q
What is the dividend yield for New Pacific Metals (AMEX:NEWP)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for New Pacific Metals.

