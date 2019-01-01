New Pacific Metals (AMEX:NEWP), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for New Pacific Metals
New Pacific Metals Questions & Answers
The latest price target for New Pacific Metals (AMEX: NEWP) was reported by B. Riley Securities on February 24, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting NEWP to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for New Pacific Metals (AMEX: NEWP) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and New Pacific Metals downgraded their neutral rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of New Pacific Metals, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for New Pacific Metals was filed on February 24, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around February 24, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest New Pacific Metals (NEWP) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price New Pacific Metals (NEWP) is trading at is $3.37, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
